Angolan kwanzas to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert AOA to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
596.20 crc

1.000 AOA = 0.5962 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.921.3581.5311.34318.93383.0820.787
1 EUR1.08711.4761.6641.45920.57390.2810.855
1 CAD0.7360.67711.1270.98913.93761.1620.579
1 AUD0.6530.6010.88710.87712.36454.2570.514

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanza

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Costa Rican Colón
1 AOA0.59620 CRC
5 AOA2.98102 CRC
10 AOA5.96204 CRC
20 AOA11.92408 CRC
50 AOA29.81020 CRC
100 AOA59.62040 CRC
250 AOA149.05100 CRC
500 AOA298.10200 CRC
1000 AOA596.20400 CRC
2000 AOA1,192.40800 CRC
5000 AOA2,981.02000 CRC
10000 AOA5,962.04000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Angolan Kwanza
1 CRC1.67728 AOA
5 CRC8.38640 AOA
10 CRC16.77280 AOA
20 CRC33.54560 AOA
50 CRC83.86400 AOA
100 CRC167.72800 AOA
250 CRC419.32000 AOA
500 CRC838.64000 AOA
1000 CRC1,677.28000 AOA
2000 CRC3,354.56000 AOA
5000 CRC8,386.40000 AOA
10000 CRC16,772.80000 AOA