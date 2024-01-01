Angolan kwanzas to Qatari rials today

Convert AOA to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
4.33 qar

1.000 AOA = 0.004333 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:55
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Qatari Rial
1 AOA0.00433 QAR
5 AOA0.02166 QAR
10 AOA0.04333 QAR
20 AOA0.08665 QAR
50 AOA0.21663 QAR
100 AOA0.43326 QAR
250 AOA1.08314 QAR
500 AOA2.16628 QAR
1000 AOA4.33256 QAR
2000 AOA8.66512 QAR
5000 AOA21.66280 QAR
10000 AOA43.32560 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Angolan Kwanza
1 QAR230.81100 AOA
5 QAR1,154.05500 AOA
10 QAR2,308.11000 AOA
20 QAR4,616.22000 AOA
50 QAR11,540.55000 AOA
100 QAR23,081.10000 AOA
250 QAR57,702.75000 AOA
500 QAR115,405.50000 AOA
1000 QAR230,811.00000 AOA
2000 QAR461,622.00000 AOA
5000 QAR1,154,055.00000 AOA
10000 QAR2,308,110.00000 AOA