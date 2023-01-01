20 Angolan kwanzas to Qatari rials

Convert AOA to QAR at the real exchange rate

20 aoa
0.09 qar

1.00000 AOA = 0.00432 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Qatari Rial
1 AOA0.00432 QAR
5 AOA0.02160 QAR
10 AOA0.04319 QAR
20 AOA0.08639 QAR
50 AOA0.21597 QAR
100 AOA0.43194 QAR
250 AOA1.07985 QAR
500 AOA2.15970 QAR
1000 AOA4.31939 QAR
2000 AOA8.63878 QAR
5000 AOA21.59695 QAR
10000 AOA43.19390 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Angolan Kwanza
1 QAR231.51400 AOA
5 QAR1157.57000 AOA
10 QAR2315.14000 AOA
20 QAR4630.28000 AOA
50 QAR11575.70000 AOA
100 QAR23151.40000 AOA
250 QAR57878.50000 AOA
500 QAR115757.00000 AOA
1000 QAR231514.00000 AOA
2000 QAR463028.00000 AOA
5000 QAR1157570.00000 AOA
10000 QAR2315140.00000 AOA