1,000 aoa
0.448 bhd

1.000 AOA = 0.0004478 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:46
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Bahraini Dinar
1 AOA0.00045 BHD
5 AOA0.00224 BHD
10 AOA0.00448 BHD
20 AOA0.00896 BHD
50 AOA0.02239 BHD
100 AOA0.04478 BHD
250 AOA0.11195 BHD
500 AOA0.22389 BHD
1000 AOA0.44779 BHD
2000 AOA0.89558 BHD
5000 AOA2.23894 BHD
10000 AOA4.47788 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Angolan Kwanza
1 BHD2,233.20000 AOA
5 BHD11,166.00000 AOA
10 BHD22,332.00000 AOA
20 BHD44,664.00000 AOA
50 BHD111,660.00000 AOA
100 BHD223,320.00000 AOA
250 BHD558,300.00000 AOA
500 BHD1,116,600.00000 AOA
1000 BHD2,233,200.00000 AOA
2000 BHD4,466,400.00000 AOA
5000 BHD11,166,000.00000 AOA
10000 BHD22,332,000.00000 AOA