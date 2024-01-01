10 Bahraini dinars to Angolan kwanzas

Convert BHD to AOA at the real exchange rate

10 bhd
23,759.30 aoa

.د.ب1.000 BHD = Kz2,376 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to AOA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,378.17002,378.1700
Low2,337.14002,234.1600
Average2,350.79572,309.1139
Change1.61%6.17%
1 BHD to AOA stats

The performance of BHD to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,378.1700 and a 30 day low of 2,337.1400. This means the 30 day average was 2,350.7957. The change for BHD to AOA was 1.61.

The performance of BHD to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,378.1700 and a 90 day low of 2,234.1600. This means the 90 day average was 2,309.1139. The change for BHD to AOA was 6.17.

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Angolan Kwanza
1 BHD2,375.93000 AOA
5 BHD11,879.65000 AOA
10 BHD23,759.30000 AOA
20 BHD47,518.60000 AOA
50 BHD118,796.50000 AOA
100 BHD237,593.00000 AOA
250 BHD593,982.50000 AOA
500 BHD1,187,965.00000 AOA
1000 BHD2,375,930.00000 AOA
2000 BHD4,751,860.00000 AOA
5000 BHD11,879,650.00000 AOA
10000 BHD23,759,300.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Bahraini Dinar
1 AOA0.00042 BHD
5 AOA0.00210 BHD
10 AOA0.00421 BHD
20 AOA0.00842 BHD
50 AOA0.02104 BHD
100 AOA0.04209 BHD
250 AOA0.10522 BHD
500 AOA0.21044 BHD
1000 AOA0.42089 BHD
2000 AOA0.84177 BHD
5000 AOA2.10444 BHD
10000 AOA4.20887 BHD