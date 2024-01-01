Angolan kwanzas to Philippine pesos today

Convert AOA to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
66.70 php

1.000 AOA = 0.06670 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:56
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Philippine Peso
1 AOA0.06670 PHP
5 AOA0.33350 PHP
10 AOA0.66700 PHP
20 AOA1.33399 PHP
50 AOA3.33497 PHP
100 AOA6.66995 PHP
250 AOA16.67488 PHP
500 AOA33.34975 PHP
1000 AOA66.69950 PHP
2000 AOA133.39900 PHP
5000 AOA333.49750 PHP
10000 AOA666.99500 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Angolan Kwanza
1 PHP14.99260 AOA
5 PHP74.96300 AOA
10 PHP149.92600 AOA
20 PHP299.85200 AOA
50 PHP749.63000 AOA
100 PHP1,499.26000 AOA
250 PHP3,748.15000 AOA
500 PHP7,496.30000 AOA
1000 PHP14,992.60000 AOA
2000 PHP29,985.20000 AOA
5000 PHP74,963.00000 AOA
10000 PHP149,926.00000 AOA