Angolan kwanzas to Kenyan shillings today

Convert AOA to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
157 kes

1.000 AOA = 0.1574 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.921.3591.5321.34318.94383.0820.787
1 EUR1.08711.4761.6641.45920.58390.2760.855
1 CAD0.7360.67711.1270.98813.94261.150.579
1 AUD0.6530.6010.88710.87712.36754.240.514

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanza

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Kenyan Shilling
1 AOA0.15741 KES
5 AOA0.78703 KES
10 AOA1.57405 KES
20 AOA3.14810 KES
50 AOA7.87025 KES
100 AOA15.74050 KES
250 AOA39.35125 KES
500 AOA78.70250 KES
1000 AOA157.40500 KES
2000 AOA314.81000 KES
5000 AOA787.02500 KES
10000 AOA1,574.05000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Angolan Kwanza
1 KES6.35302 AOA
5 KES31.76510 AOA
10 KES63.53020 AOA
20 KES127.06040 AOA
50 KES317.65100 AOA
100 KES635.30200 AOA
250 KES1,588.25500 AOA
500 KES3,176.51000 AOA
1000 KES6,353.02000 AOA
2000 KES12,706.04000 AOA
5000 KES31,765.10000 AOA
10000 KES63,530.20000 AOA