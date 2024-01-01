Angolan kwanzas to Lebanese pounds today

Convert AOA to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
106,422 lbp

1.000 AOA = 106.4 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:52
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Lebanese Pound
1 AOA106.42200 LBP
5 AOA532.11000 LBP
10 AOA1,064.22000 LBP
20 AOA2,128.44000 LBP
50 AOA5,321.10000 LBP
100 AOA10,642.20000 LBP
250 AOA26,605.50000 LBP
500 AOA53,211.00000 LBP
1000 AOA106,422.00000 LBP
2000 AOA212,844.00000 LBP
5000 AOA532,110.00000 LBP
10000 AOA1,064,220.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Angolan Kwanza
1 LBP0.00940 AOA
5 LBP0.04698 AOA
10 LBP0.09397 AOA
20 LBP0.18793 AOA
50 LBP0.46983 AOA
100 LBP0.93965 AOA
250 LBP2.34913 AOA
500 LBP4.69826 AOA
1000 LBP9.39652 AOA
2000 LBP18.79304 AOA
5000 LBP46.98260 AOA
10000 LBP93.96520 AOA