10 thousand Angolan kwanzas to Lebanese pounds

Convert AOA to LBP at the real exchange rate

10,000 aoa
178,080 lbp

1.00000 AOA = 17.80800 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:10
How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Lebanese Pound
1 AOA17.80800 LBP
5 AOA89.04000 LBP
10 AOA178.08000 LBP
20 AOA356.16000 LBP
50 AOA890.40000 LBP
100 AOA1780.80000 LBP
250 AOA4452.00000 LBP
500 AOA8904.00000 LBP
1000 AOA17808.00000 LBP
2000 AOA35616.00000 LBP
5000 AOA89040.00000 LBP
10000 AOA178080.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Angolan Kwanza
1 LBP0.05615 AOA
5 LBP0.28077 AOA
10 LBP0.56155 AOA
20 LBP1.12309 AOA
50 LBP2.80774 AOA
100 LBP5.61547 AOA
250 LBP14.03868 AOA
500 LBP28.07735 AOA
1000 LBP56.15470 AOA
2000 LBP112.30940 AOA
5000 LBP280.77350 AOA
10000 LBP561.54700 AOA