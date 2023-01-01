1 Angolan kwanza to Lebanese pounds

Convert AOA to LBP at the real exchange rate

1 aoa
17.81 lbp

1.00000 AOA = 17.80630 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.916951.354451.513551.3376518.84183.320.791202
1 EUR1.090611.477161.650671.4588420.54890.86880.8629
1 CAD0.7383070.67697311.117460.98759613.910461.51570.58415
1 AUD0.66070.6058130.89488510.88378512.448255.04950.522747

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanza

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Lebanese Pound
1 AOA17.80630 LBP
5 AOA89.03150 LBP
10 AOA178.06300 LBP
20 AOA356.12600 LBP
50 AOA890.31500 LBP
100 AOA1780.63000 LBP
250 AOA4451.57500 LBP
500 AOA8903.15000 LBP
1000 AOA17806.30000 LBP
2000 AOA35612.60000 LBP
5000 AOA89031.50000 LBP
10000 AOA178063.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Angolan Kwanza
1 LBP0.05616 AOA
5 LBP0.28080 AOA
10 LBP0.56160 AOA
20 LBP1.12320 AOA
50 LBP2.80799 AOA
100 LBP5.61598 AOA
250 LBP14.03995 AOA
500 LBP28.07990 AOA
1000 LBP56.15980 AOA
2000 LBP112.31960 AOA
5000 LBP280.79900 AOA
10000 LBP561.59800 AOA