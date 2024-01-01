Angolan kwanzas to Ugandan shillings today

Convert AOA to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
4,607 ugx

1.000 AOA = 4.607 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.921.3591.5321.34318.94683.0870.787
1 EUR1.08711.4761.6641.45920.58890.2870.855
1 CAD0.7360.67711.1270.98813.94461.150.579
1 AUD0.6530.6010.88710.87712.37154.2520.514

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanza

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Ugandan Shilling
1 AOA4.60728 UGX
5 AOA23.03640 UGX
10 AOA46.07280 UGX
20 AOA92.14560 UGX
50 AOA230.36400 UGX
100 AOA460.72800 UGX
250 AOA1,151.82000 UGX
500 AOA2,303.64000 UGX
1000 AOA4,607.28000 UGX
2000 AOA9,214.56000 UGX
5000 AOA23,036.40000 UGX
10000 AOA46,072.80000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Angolan Kwanza
1 UGX0.21705 AOA
5 UGX1.08524 AOA
10 UGX2.17048 AOA
20 UGX4.34096 AOA
50 UGX10.85240 AOA
100 UGX21.70480 AOA
250 UGX54.26200 AOA
500 UGX108.52400 AOA
1000 UGX217.04800 AOA
2000 UGX434.09600 AOA
5000 UGX1,085.24000 AOA
10000 UGX2,170.48000 AOA