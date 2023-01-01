1 Angolan kwanza to Ugandan shillings

Convert AOA to UGX at the real exchange rate

1 aoa
5 ugx

1.00000 AOA = 4.52311 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:48
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Ugandan Shilling
1 AOA4.52311 UGX
5 AOA22.61555 UGX
10 AOA45.23110 UGX
20 AOA90.46220 UGX
50 AOA226.15550 UGX
100 AOA452.31100 UGX
250 AOA1130.77750 UGX
500 AOA2261.55500 UGX
1000 AOA4523.11000 UGX
2000 AOA9046.22000 UGX
5000 AOA22615.55000 UGX
10000 AOA45231.10000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Angolan Kwanza
1 UGX0.22109 AOA
5 UGX1.10543 AOA
10 UGX2.21087 AOA
20 UGX4.42174 AOA
50 UGX11.05435 AOA
100 UGX22.10870 AOA
250 UGX55.27175 AOA
500 UGX110.54350 AOA
1000 UGX221.08700 AOA
2000 UGX442.17400 AOA
5000 UGX1105.43500 AOA
10000 UGX2210.87000 AOA