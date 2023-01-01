1 Angolan kwanza to Ugandan shillings

Convert AOA to UGX at the real exchange rate

1 aoa
4 ugx

1.00000 AOA = 4.49616 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:42 UTC
AOA to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AOA → 0 UGX
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Ugandan Shilling
1 AOA4.49616 UGX
5 AOA22.48080 UGX
10 AOA44.96160 UGX
20 AOA89.92320 UGX
50 AOA224.80800 UGX
100 AOA449.61600 UGX
250 AOA1124.04000 UGX
500 AOA2248.08000 UGX
1000 AOA4496.16000 UGX
2000 AOA8992.32000 UGX
5000 AOA22480.80000 UGX
10000 AOA44961.60000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Angolan Kwanza
1 UGX0.22241 AOA
5 UGX1.11206 AOA
10 UGX2.22412 AOA
20 UGX4.44824 AOA
50 UGX11.12060 AOA
100 UGX22.24120 AOA
250 UGX55.60300 AOA
500 UGX111.20600 AOA
1000 UGX222.41200 AOA
2000 UGX444.82400 AOA
5000 UGX1112.06000 AOA
10000 UGX2224.12000 AOA