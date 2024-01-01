Angolan kwanzas to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert AOA to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
4.40 pen

1.000 AOA = 0.004399 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:55
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.2761.4761.6640.96718.263
1 GBP1.1711.271105.6251.7271.9471.13121.368
1 USD0.920.787183.0811.3591.5320.8916.808
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bank

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 AOA0.00440 PEN
5 AOA0.02199 PEN
10 AOA0.04399 PEN
20 AOA0.08798 PEN
50 AOA0.21995 PEN
100 AOA0.43990 PEN
250 AOA1.09974 PEN
500 AOA2.19948 PEN
1000 AOA4.39896 PEN
2000 AOA8.79792 PEN
5000 AOA21.99480 PEN
10000 AOA43.98960 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Angolan Kwanza
1 PEN227.32600 AOA
5 PEN1,136.63000 AOA
10 PEN2,273.26000 AOA
20 PEN4,546.52000 AOA
50 PEN11,366.30000 AOA
100 PEN22,732.60000 AOA
250 PEN56,831.50000 AOA
500 PEN113,663.00000 AOA
1000 PEN227,326.00000 AOA
2000 PEN454,652.00000 AOA
5000 PEN1,136,630.00000 AOA
10000 PEN2,273,260.00000 AOA