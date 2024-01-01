Angolan kwanzas to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert AOA to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
5.63 myr

1.000 AOA = 0.005628 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.2741.4761.6640.96718.262
1 GBP1.1711.271105.6321.7271.9471.13121.368
1 USD0.920.787183.081.3591.5310.8916.806
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanza

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Malaysian Ringgit
1 AOA0.00563 MYR
5 AOA0.02814 MYR
10 AOA0.05628 MYR
20 AOA0.11256 MYR
50 AOA0.28141 MYR
100 AOA0.56281 MYR
250 AOA1.40703 MYR
500 AOA2.81406 MYR
1000 AOA5.62812 MYR
2000 AOA11.25624 MYR
5000 AOA28.14060 MYR
10000 AOA56.28120 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Angolan Kwanza
1 MYR177.67900 AOA
5 MYR888.39500 AOA
10 MYR1,776.79000 AOA
20 MYR3,553.58000 AOA
50 MYR8,883.95000 AOA
100 MYR17,767.90000 AOA
250 MYR44,419.75000 AOA
500 MYR88,839.50000 AOA
1000 MYR177,679.00000 AOA
2000 MYR355,358.00000 AOA
5000 MYR888,395.00000 AOA
10000 MYR1,776,790.00000 AOA