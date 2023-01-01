1 thousand Angolan kwanzas to Malaysian ringgits

Convert AOA to MYR at the real exchange rate

1000 aoa
5.55 myr

1.00000 AOA = 0.00555 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:18
1 EUR10.862951.090690.87151.477161.650920.9538518.9543
1 GBP1.1588211.2638105.3031.711751.913111.1053421.9645
1 USD0.916950.791264183.32251.354451.513780.8746517.3797
1 INR0.01100450.009496410.012001610.01625550.01816770.01049720.208584

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Malaysian Ringgit
1 AOA0.00555 MYR
5 AOA0.02773 MYR
10 AOA0.05546 MYR
20 AOA0.11093 MYR
50 AOA0.27731 MYR
100 AOA0.55463 MYR
250 AOA1.38657 MYR
500 AOA2.77313 MYR
1000 AOA5.54626 MYR
2000 AOA11.09252 MYR
5000 AOA27.73130 MYR
10000 AOA55.46260 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Angolan Kwanza
1 MYR180.30200 AOA
5 MYR901.51000 AOA
10 MYR1803.02000 AOA
20 MYR3606.04000 AOA
50 MYR9015.10000 AOA
100 MYR18030.20000 AOA
250 MYR45075.50000 AOA
500 MYR90151.00000 AOA
1000 MYR180302.00000 AOA
2000 MYR360604.00000 AOA
5000 MYR901510.00000 AOA
10000 MYR1803020.00000 AOA