Angolan kwanzas to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert AOA to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
536.60 kzt

1.000 AOA = 0.5366 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:52
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.2761.4761.6640.96718.259
1 GBP1.1711.271105.6171.7271.9471.13121.361
1 USD0.920.787183.0821.3591.5320.8916.803
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 AOA0.53660 KZT
5 AOA2.68301 KZT
10 AOA5.36602 KZT
20 AOA10.73204 KZT
50 AOA26.83010 KZT
100 AOA53.66020 KZT
250 AOA134.15050 KZT
500 AOA268.30100 KZT
1000 AOA536.60200 KZT
2000 AOA1,073.20400 KZT
5000 AOA2,683.01000 KZT
10000 AOA5,366.02000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Angolan Kwanza
1 KZT1.86358 AOA
5 KZT9.31790 AOA
10 KZT18.63580 AOA
20 KZT37.27160 AOA
50 KZT93.17900 AOA
100 KZT186.35800 AOA
250 KZT465.89500 AOA
500 KZT931.79000 AOA
1000 KZT1,863.58000 AOA
2000 KZT3,727.16000 AOA
5000 KZT9,317.90000 AOA
10000 KZT18,635.80000 AOA