10 thousand Angolan kwanzas to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert AOA to KZT at the real exchange rate

10000 aoa
5446.63 kzt

1.00000 AOA = 0.54466 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:09
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86291.090690.86881.477161.650670.953818.9564
1 GBP1.1588811.2639105.3081.711891.912971.1053421.9686
1 USD0.916950.791202183.321.354451.513550.874617.3816
1 INR0.01100490.009495940.012001910.0162560.01816550.01049690.208613

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanzas

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 AOA0.54466 KZT
5 AOA2.72331 KZT
10 AOA5.44663 KZT
20 AOA10.89326 KZT
50 AOA27.23315 KZT
100 AOA54.46630 KZT
250 AOA136.16575 KZT
500 AOA272.33150 KZT
1000 AOA544.66300 KZT
2000 AOA1089.32600 KZT
5000 AOA2723.31500 KZT
10000 AOA5446.63000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Angolan Kwanza
1 KZT1.83600 AOA
5 KZT9.18000 AOA
10 KZT18.36000 AOA
20 KZT36.72000 AOA
50 KZT91.80000 AOA
100 KZT183.60000 AOA
250 KZT459.00000 AOA
500 KZT918.00000 AOA
1000 KZT1836.00000 AOA
2000 KZT3672.00000 AOA
5000 KZT9180.00000 AOA
10000 KZT18360.00000 AOA