Angolan kwanzas to Brazilian reais today

Convert AOA to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
5.98 brl

1.000 AOA = 0.005977 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:47
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.2841.4761.6640.96618.26
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6421.7271.9471.13121.366
1 USD0.920.786183.0811.3581.5310.88916.803
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Brazilian Real
1 AOA0.00598 BRL
5 AOA0.02988 BRL
10 AOA0.05977 BRL
20 AOA0.11954 BRL
50 AOA0.29884 BRL
100 AOA0.59768 BRL
250 AOA1.49419 BRL
500 AOA2.98838 BRL
1000 AOA5.97676 BRL
2000 AOA11.95352 BRL
5000 AOA29.88380 BRL
10000 AOA59.76760 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Angolan Kwanza
1 BRL167.31500 AOA
5 BRL836.57500 AOA
10 BRL1,673.15000 AOA
20 BRL3,346.30000 AOA
50 BRL8,365.75000 AOA
100 BRL16,731.50000 AOA
250 BRL41,828.75000 AOA
500 BRL83,657.50000 AOA
1000 BRL167,315.00000 AOA
2000 BRL334,630.00000 AOA
5000 BRL836,575.00000 AOA
10000 BRL1,673,150.00000 AOA