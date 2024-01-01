250 Brazilian reais to Angolan kwanzas

Convert BRL to AOA at the real exchange rate

250 brl
40,650.50 aoa

R$1.000 BRL = Kz162.6 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BRL to AOA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BRL to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High162.7790167.8630
Low154.2060153.5450
Average158.5866160.8441
Change0.21%-0.71%
View full history

1 BRL to AOA stats

The performance of BRL to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 162.7790 and a 30 day low of 154.2060. This means the 30 day average was 158.5866. The change for BRL to AOA was 0.21.

The performance of BRL to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 167.8630 and a 90 day low of 153.5450. This means the 90 day average was 160.8441. The change for BRL to AOA was -0.71.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Angolan Kwanza
1 BRL162.60200 AOA
5 BRL813.01000 AOA
10 BRL1,626.02000 AOA
20 BRL3,252.04000 AOA
50 BRL8,130.10000 AOA
100 BRL16,260.20000 AOA
250 BRL40,650.50000 AOA
500 BRL81,301.00000 AOA
1000 BRL162,602.00000 AOA
2000 BRL325,204.00000 AOA
5000 BRL813,010.00000 AOA
10000 BRL1,626,020.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Brazilian Real
1 AOA0.00615 BRL
5 AOA0.03075 BRL
10 AOA0.06150 BRL
20 AOA0.12300 BRL
50 AOA0.30750 BRL
100 AOA0.61500 BRL
250 AOA1.53750 BRL
500 AOA3.07499 BRL
1000 AOA6.14998 BRL
2000 AOA12.29996 BRL
5000 AOA30.74990 BRL
10000 AOA61.49980 BRL