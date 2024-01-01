Angolan kwanzas to Egyptian pounds today

Convert AOA to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
55.96 egp

1.000 AOA = 0.05596 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.281.4761.6640.96718.259
1 GBP1.1711.272105.6421.7271.9471.13121.366
1 USD0.920.786183.0811.3581.5310.88916.803
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanza

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Egyptian Pound
1 AOA0.05596 EGP
5 AOA0.27978 EGP
10 AOA0.55956 EGP
20 AOA1.11912 EGP
50 AOA2.79780 EGP
100 AOA5.59559 EGP
250 AOA13.98898 EGP
500 AOA27.97795 EGP
1000 AOA55.95590 EGP
2000 AOA111.91180 EGP
5000 AOA279.77950 EGP
10000 AOA559.55900 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Angolan Kwanza
1 EGP17.87120 AOA
5 EGP89.35600 AOA
10 EGP178.71200 AOA
20 EGP357.42400 AOA
50 EGP893.56000 AOA
100 EGP1,787.12000 AOA
250 EGP4,467.80000 AOA
500 EGP8,935.60000 AOA
1000 EGP17,871.20000 AOA
2000 EGP35,742.40000 AOA
5000 EGP89,356.00000 AOA
10000 EGP178,712.00000 AOA