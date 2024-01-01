Angolan kwanzas to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert AOA to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 aoa
4.36 aed

1.000 AOA = 0.004363 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDSGDZARINRGBP
1 USD10.921.3581.5311.34318.93183.080.786
1 EUR1.08711.4761.6641.45920.57590.2960.855
1 CAD0.7360.67711.1270.98913.93861.1720.579
1 AUD0.6530.6010.88710.87712.36454.260.514

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Angolan kwanzas to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AOA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AOA to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Angolan kwanza

AOA to USD

AOA to EUR

AOA to CAD

AOA to AUD

AOA to SGD

AOA to ZAR

AOA to INR

AOA to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 AOA0.00436 AED
5 AOA0.02181 AED
10 AOA0.04363 AED
20 AOA0.08726 AED
50 AOA0.21815 AED
100 AOA0.43630 AED
250 AOA1.09074 AED
500 AOA2.18149 AED
1000 AOA4.36298 AED
2000 AOA8.72596 AED
5000 AOA21.81490 AED
10000 AOA43.62980 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Angolan Kwanza
1 AED229.20100 AOA
5 AED1,146.00500 AOA
10 AED2,292.01000 AOA
20 AED4,584.02000 AOA
50 AED11,460.05000 AOA
100 AED22,920.10000 AOA
250 AED57,300.25000 AOA
500 AED114,600.50000 AOA
1000 AED229,201.00000 AOA
2000 AED458,402.00000 AOA
5000 AED1,146,005.00000 AOA
10000 AED2,292,010.00000 AOA