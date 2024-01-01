Guatemalan Quetzal (GTQ)
Currency name
Guatemalan Quetzal
Currency symbol
Q
GTQ exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|JPY
|RUB
|AUD
|ZAR
|From GTQ
|0.12903
|0.11827
|0.10077
|10.81320
|18.90740
|11.01160
|0.19816
|2.35943
|To GTQ
|7.74988
|8.45551
|9.92372
|0.09248
|0.05289
|0.09081
|5.04633
|0.42383
