Guatemalan quetzals to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert GTQ to LKR at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = Sr37.67 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:02
GTQ to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LKR
1 GTQ to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High37.995839.4449
Low37.673437.6734
Average37.879538.3320
Change-0.58%-3.13%
1 GTQ to LKR stats

The performance of GTQ to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 37.9958 and a 30 day low of 37.6734. This means the 30 day average was 37.8795. The change for GTQ to LKR was -0.58.

The performance of GTQ to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 39.4449 and a 90 day low of 37.6734. This means the 90 day average was 38.3320. The change for GTQ to LKR was -3.13.

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GTQ37.67340 LKR
5 GTQ188.36700 LKR
10 GTQ376.73400 LKR
20 GTQ753.46800 LKR
50 GTQ1,883.67000 LKR
100 GTQ3,767.34000 LKR
250 GTQ9,418.35000 LKR
500 GTQ18,836.70000 LKR
1000 GTQ37,673.40000 LKR
2000 GTQ75,346.80000 LKR
5000 GTQ188,367.00000 LKR
10000 GTQ376,734.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 LKR0.02654 GTQ
5 LKR0.13272 GTQ
10 LKR0.26544 GTQ
20 LKR0.53088 GTQ
50 LKR1.32720 GTQ
100 LKR2.65439 GTQ
250 LKR6.63597 GTQ
500 LKR13.27195 GTQ
1000 LKR26.54390 GTQ
2000 LKR53.08780 GTQ
5000 LKR132.71950 GTQ
10000 LKR265.43900 GTQ