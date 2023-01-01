100 Guatemalan quetzals to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert GTQ to LKR at the real exchange rate

100 gtq
4121.86 lkr

1.00000 GTQ = 41.21860 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:20 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GTQ to LKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GTQ → 0 LKR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86811.048187.19621.43811.662070.96618.5129
1GBP1.1519411.2073100.4411.656541.914531.1127821.3249
1USD0.95410.828295183.19451.37211.585790.921617.6633
1INR0.01146840.009956120.0120210.01649270.01906130.01107770.212313

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzals

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GTQ41.21860 LKR
5 GTQ206.09300 LKR
10 GTQ412.18600 LKR
20 GTQ824.37200 LKR
50 GTQ2060.93000 LKR
100 GTQ4121.86000 LKR
250 GTQ10304.65000 LKR
500 GTQ20609.30000 LKR
1000 GTQ41218.60000 LKR
2000 GTQ82437.20000 LKR
5000 GTQ206093.00000 LKR
10000 GTQ412186.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 LKR0.02426 GTQ
5 LKR0.12130 GTQ
10 LKR0.24261 GTQ
20 LKR0.48522 GTQ
50 LKR1.21304 GTQ
100 LKR2.42609 GTQ
250 LKR6.06522 GTQ
500 LKR12.13045 GTQ
1000 LKR24.26090 GTQ
2000 LKR48.52180 GTQ
5000 LKR121.30450 GTQ
10000 LKR242.60900 GTQ