Guatemalan quetzals to Danish kroner today

Convert GTQ to DKK at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = kr0.9130 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:56
GTQ to DKK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

DKK
1 GTQ to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.91750.9175
Low0.88370.8608
Average0.89910.8814
Change2.37%5.25%
1 GTQ to DKK stats

The performance of GTQ to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9175 and a 30 day low of 0.8837. This means the 30 day average was 0.8991. The change for GTQ to DKK was 2.37.

The performance of GTQ to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9175 and a 90 day low of 0.8608. This means the 90 day average was 0.8814. The change for GTQ to DKK was 5.25.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Danish Krone
1 GTQ0.91299 DKK
5 GTQ4.56495 DKK
10 GTQ9.12989 DKK
20 GTQ18.25978 DKK
50 GTQ45.64945 DKK
100 GTQ91.29890 DKK
250 GTQ228.24725 DKK
500 GTQ456.49450 DKK
1000 GTQ912.98900 DKK
2000 GTQ1,825.97800 DKK
5000 GTQ4,564.94500 DKK
10000 GTQ9,129.89000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 DKK1.09530 GTQ
5 DKK5.47650 GTQ
10 DKK10.95300 GTQ
20 DKK21.90600 GTQ
50 DKK54.76500 GTQ
100 DKK109.53000 GTQ
250 DKK273.82500 GTQ
500 DKK547.65000 GTQ
1000 DKK1,095.30000 GTQ
2000 DKK2,190.60000 GTQ
5000 DKK5,476.50000 GTQ
10000 DKK10,953.00000 GTQ