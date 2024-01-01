Guatemalan quetzals to Jersey pounds today

Convert GTQ to JEP at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = £0.1020 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:00
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GTQ to JEP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JEP
1 GTQ to JEPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10260.1026
Low0.09930.0964
Average0.10060.0990
Change2.42%3.40%
View full history

1 GTQ to JEP stats

The performance of GTQ to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1026 and a 30 day low of 0.0993. This means the 30 day average was 0.1006. The change for GTQ to JEP was 2.42.

The performance of GTQ to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1026 and a 90 day low of 0.0964. This means the 90 day average was 0.0990. The change for GTQ to JEP was 3.40.

Track market ratesView GTQ to JEP chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05989.3691.4781.6220.93621.319
1 GBP1.211.271107.2761.7741.9481.12425.591
1 USD0.9440.787184.3861.3951.5320.88420.13
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzal

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Jersey pound
1 GTQ0.10196 JEP
5 GTQ0.50982 JEP
10 GTQ1.01964 JEP
20 GTQ2.03928 JEP
50 GTQ5.09820 JEP
100 GTQ10.19640 JEP
250 GTQ25.49100 JEP
500 GTQ50.98200 JEP
1000 GTQ101.96400 JEP
2000 GTQ203.92800 JEP
5000 GTQ509.82000 JEP
10000 GTQ1,019.64000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 JEP9.80735 GTQ
5 JEP49.03675 GTQ
10 JEP98.07350 GTQ
20 JEP196.14700 GTQ
50 JEP490.36750 GTQ
100 JEP980.73500 GTQ
250 JEP2,451.83750 GTQ
500 JEP4,903.67500 GTQ
1000 JEP9,807.35000 GTQ
2000 JEP19,614.70000 GTQ
5000 JEP49,036.75000 GTQ
10000 JEP98,073.50000 GTQ