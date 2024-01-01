Guatemalan quetzals to Jersey pounds today

Convert GTQ to JEP at the real exchange rate

1,000 gtq
101.46 jep

Q1.000 GTQ = £0.1015 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:42
How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Jersey pound
1 GTQ0.10146 JEP
5 GTQ0.50729 JEP
10 GTQ1.01458 JEP
20 GTQ2.02916 JEP
50 GTQ5.07290 JEP
100 GTQ10.14580 JEP
250 GTQ25.36450 JEP
500 GTQ50.72900 JEP
1000 GTQ101.45800 JEP
2000 GTQ202.91600 JEP
5000 GTQ507.29000 JEP
10000 GTQ1,014.58000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 JEP9.85627 GTQ
5 JEP49.28135 GTQ
10 JEP98.56270 GTQ
20 JEP197.12540 GTQ
50 JEP492.81350 GTQ
100 JEP985.62700 GTQ
250 JEP2,464.06750 GTQ
500 JEP4,928.13500 GTQ
1000 JEP9,856.27000 GTQ
2000 JEP19,712.54000 GTQ
5000 JEP49,281.35000 GTQ
10000 JEP98,562.70000 GTQ