10 Jersey pounds to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert JEP to GTQ at the real exchange rate

10 jep
99.21 gtq

1.00000 JEP = 9.92137 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8627551.0945591.03561.465331.626250.94829518.7511
1 GBP1.1590811.26865105.5161.698411.884931.0991521.7336
1 USD0.913650.788239183.17171.338751.485770.8663517.1313
1 INR0.01098470.009477260.012023310.01609620.01786390.01041640.205975

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pounds

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 JEP9.92137 GTQ
5 JEP49.60685 GTQ
10 JEP99.21370 GTQ
20 JEP198.42740 GTQ
50 JEP496.06850 GTQ
100 JEP992.13700 GTQ
250 JEP2480.34250 GTQ
500 JEP4960.68500 GTQ
1000 JEP9921.37000 GTQ
2000 JEP19842.74000 GTQ
5000 JEP49606.85000 GTQ
10000 JEP99213.70000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Jersey pound
1 GTQ0.10079 JEP
5 GTQ0.50396 JEP
10 GTQ1.00793 JEP
20 GTQ2.01586 JEP
50 GTQ5.03965 JEP
100 GTQ10.07930 JEP
250 GTQ25.19825 JEP
500 GTQ50.39650 JEP
1000 GTQ100.79300 JEP
2000 GTQ201.58600 JEP
5000 GTQ503.96500 JEP
10000 GTQ1007.93000 JEP