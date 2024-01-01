1 Jersey pound to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert JEP to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1 jep
9.92 gtq

£1.000 JEP = Q9.924 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JEP to GTQ conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JEP to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.090310.0903
Low9.86079.7071
Average9.99299.8993
Change-0.32%1.72%
View full history

1 JEP to GTQ stats

The performance of JEP to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.0903 and a 30 day low of 9.8607. This means the 30 day average was 9.9929. The change for JEP to GTQ was -0.32.

The performance of JEP to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.0903 and a 90 day low of 9.7071. This means the 90 day average was 9.8993. The change for JEP to GTQ was 1.72.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pound

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 JEP9.92372 GTQ
5 JEP49.61860 GTQ
10 JEP99.23720 GTQ
20 JEP198.47440 GTQ
50 JEP496.18600 GTQ
100 JEP992.37200 GTQ
250 JEP2,480.93000 GTQ
500 JEP4,961.86000 GTQ
1000 JEP9,923.72000 GTQ
2000 JEP19,847.44000 GTQ
5000 JEP49,618.60000 GTQ
10000 JEP99,237.20000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Jersey pound
1 GTQ0.10077 JEP
5 GTQ0.50385 JEP
10 GTQ1.00769 JEP
20 GTQ2.01538 JEP
50 GTQ5.03845 JEP
100 GTQ10.07690 JEP
250 GTQ25.19225 JEP
500 GTQ50.38450 JEP
1000 GTQ100.76900 JEP
2000 GTQ201.53800 JEP
5000 GTQ503.84500 JEP
10000 GTQ1,007.69000 JEP