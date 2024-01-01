Guatemalan quetzals to Ugandan shillings today

Convert GTQ to UGX at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = Ush478.3 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:14
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GTQ to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UGX
1 GTQ to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High478.3030481.9790
Low473.5560473.5560
Average474.5178476.8860
Change0.87%-0.38%
View full history

1 GTQ to UGX stats

The performance of GTQ to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 478.3030 and a 30 day low of 473.5560. This means the 30 day average was 474.5178. The change for GTQ to UGX was 0.87.

The performance of GTQ to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 481.9790 and a 90 day low of 473.5560. This means the 90 day average was 476.8860. The change for GTQ to UGX was -0.38.

Track market ratesView GTQ to UGX chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05989.3781.4781.6220.93621.3
1 GBP1.211.271107.2511.7731.9461.12325.559
1 USD0.9440.787184.3861.3951.5310.88420.11
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzal

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Ugandan Shilling
1 GTQ478.30300 UGX
5 GTQ2,391.51500 UGX
10 GTQ4,783.03000 UGX
20 GTQ9,566.06000 UGX
50 GTQ23,915.15000 UGX
100 GTQ47,830.30000 UGX
250 GTQ119,575.75000 UGX
500 GTQ239,151.50000 UGX
1000 GTQ478,303.00000 UGX
2000 GTQ956,606.00000 UGX
5000 GTQ2,391,515.00000 UGX
10000 GTQ4,783,030.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 UGX0.00209 GTQ
5 UGX0.01045 GTQ
10 UGX0.02091 GTQ
20 UGX0.04181 GTQ
50 UGX0.10454 GTQ
100 UGX0.20907 GTQ
250 UGX0.52268 GTQ
500 UGX1.04536 GTQ
1000 UGX2.09072 GTQ
2000 UGX4.18144 GTQ
5000 UGX10.45360 GTQ
10000 UGX20.90720 GTQ