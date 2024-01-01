Guatemalan quetzals to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert GTQ to TWD at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = NT$4.211 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:14
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GTQ to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TWD
1 GTQ to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.21684.2168
Low4.13364.0847
Average4.16494.1469
Change1.83%1.97%
View full history

1 GTQ to TWD stats

The performance of GTQ to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.2168 and a 30 day low of 4.1336. This means the 30 day average was 4.1649. The change for GTQ to TWD was 1.83.

The performance of GTQ to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.2168 and a 90 day low of 4.0847. This means the 90 day average was 4.1469. The change for GTQ to TWD was 1.97.

Track market ratesView GTQ to TWD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05989.3531.4771.6220.93621.294
1 GBP1.211.271107.2341.7731.9461.12325.555
1 USD0.9440.787184.3861.3951.5320.88420.11
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzal

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / New Taiwan Dollar
1 GTQ4.21097 TWD
5 GTQ21.05485 TWD
10 GTQ42.10970 TWD
20 GTQ84.21940 TWD
50 GTQ210.54850 TWD
100 GTQ421.09700 TWD
250 GTQ1,052.74250 TWD
500 GTQ2,105.48500 TWD
1000 GTQ4,210.97000 TWD
2000 GTQ8,421.94000 TWD
5000 GTQ21,054.85000 TWD
10000 GTQ42,109.70000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 TWD0.23748 GTQ
5 TWD1.18737 GTQ
10 TWD2.37475 GTQ
20 TWD4.74950 GTQ
50 TWD11.87375 GTQ
100 TWD23.74750 GTQ
250 TWD59.36875 GTQ
500 TWD118.73750 GTQ
1000 TWD237.47500 GTQ
2000 TWD474.95000 GTQ
5000 TWD1,187.37500 GTQ
10000 TWD2,374.75000 GTQ