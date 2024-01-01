Guatemalan quetzals to Polish zloty today

Convert GTQ to PLN at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = zł0.5302 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:09
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GTQ to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PLN
1 GTQ to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.53210.5321
Low0.51610.4920
Average0.52310.5086
Change2.61%6.44%
View full history

1 GTQ to PLN stats

The performance of GTQ to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5321 and a 30 day low of 0.5161. This means the 30 day average was 0.5231. The change for GTQ to PLN was 2.61.

The performance of GTQ to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5321 and a 90 day low of 0.4920. This means the 90 day average was 0.5086. The change for GTQ to PLN was 6.44.

Track market ratesView GTQ to PLN chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05989.3441.4771.6220.93621.3
1 GBP1.211.27107.21.7731.9461.12325.556
1 USD0.9450.787184.3861.3951.5320.88420.118
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzal

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Polish Zloty
1 GTQ0.53020 PLN
5 GTQ2.65100 PLN
10 GTQ5.30200 PLN
20 GTQ10.60400 PLN
50 GTQ26.51000 PLN
100 GTQ53.02000 PLN
250 GTQ132.55000 PLN
500 GTQ265.10000 PLN
1000 GTQ530.20000 PLN
2000 GTQ1,060.40000 PLN
5000 GTQ2,651.00000 PLN
10000 GTQ5,302.00000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 PLN1.88608 GTQ
5 PLN9.43040 GTQ
10 PLN18.86080 GTQ
20 PLN37.72160 GTQ
50 PLN94.30400 GTQ
100 PLN188.60800 GTQ
250 PLN471.52000 GTQ
500 PLN943.04000 GTQ
1000 PLN1,886.08000 GTQ
2000 PLN3,772.16000 GTQ
5000 PLN9,430.40000 GTQ
10000 PLN18,860.80000 GTQ