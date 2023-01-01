1 thousand Guatemalan quetzals to Polish zloty

Convert GTQ to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 gtq
561.02 pln

1.00000 GTQ = 0.56102 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:38 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GTQ to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GTQ → 0 PLN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.868751.048287.20291.437971.66170.966718.4999
1GBP1.1510811.20655100.3771.655211.912731.1127521.2946
1USD0.9540.828809183.1931.371851.585290.9222517.6492
1INR0.01146750.009962490.012020210.016490.01905560.01108570.212148

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzals

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Polish Zloty
1 GTQ0.56102 PLN
5 GTQ2.80509 PLN
10 GTQ5.61018 PLN
20 GTQ11.22036 PLN
50 GTQ28.05090 PLN
100 GTQ56.10180 PLN
250 GTQ140.25450 PLN
500 GTQ280.50900 PLN
1000 GTQ561.01800 PLN
2000 GTQ1122.03600 PLN
5000 GTQ2805.09000 PLN
10000 GTQ5610.18000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 PLN1.78247 GTQ
5 PLN8.91235 GTQ
10 PLN17.82470 GTQ
20 PLN35.64940 GTQ
50 PLN89.12350 GTQ
100 PLN178.24700 GTQ
250 PLN445.61750 GTQ
500 PLN891.23500 GTQ
1000 PLN1782.47000 GTQ
2000 PLN3564.94000 GTQ
5000 PLN8912.35000 GTQ
10000 PLN17824.70000 GTQ