Guatemalan quetzals to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert GTQ to KZT at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = ₸64.22 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:02
GTQ to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KZT
1 GTQ to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High64.633864.6338
Low62.392761.7766
Average63.529962.7411
Change2.93%3.56%
1 GTQ to KZT stats

The performance of GTQ to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 64.6338 and a 30 day low of 62.3927. This means the 30 day average was 63.5299. The change for GTQ to KZT was 2.93.

The performance of GTQ to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 64.6338 and a 90 day low of 61.7766. This means the 90 day average was 62.7411. The change for GTQ to KZT was 3.56.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GTQ64.22260 KZT
5 GTQ321.11300 KZT
10 GTQ642.22600 KZT
20 GTQ1,284.45200 KZT
50 GTQ3,211.13000 KZT
100 GTQ6,422.26000 KZT
250 GTQ16,055.65000 KZT
500 GTQ32,111.30000 KZT
1000 GTQ64,222.60000 KZT
2000 GTQ128,445.20000 KZT
5000 GTQ321,113.00000 KZT
10000 GTQ642,226.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 KZT0.01557 GTQ
5 KZT0.07785 GTQ
10 KZT0.15571 GTQ
20 KZT0.31142 GTQ
50 KZT0.77854 GTQ
100 KZT1.55708 GTQ
250 KZT3.89270 GTQ
500 KZT7.78540 GTQ
1000 KZT15.57080 GTQ
2000 KZT31.14160 GTQ
5000 KZT77.85400 GTQ
10000 KZT155.70800 GTQ