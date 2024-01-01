Guatemalan quetzals to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert GTQ to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 gtq
57,763.30 kzt

1.000 GTQ = 57.76 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3921.4731.6630.96818.174
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8131.7241.9471.13421.275
1 USD0.9210.786183.2031.3561.5310.89116.729
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzal

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GTQ57.76330 KZT
5 GTQ288.81650 KZT
10 GTQ577.63300 KZT
20 GTQ1,155.26600 KZT
50 GTQ2,888.16500 KZT
100 GTQ5,776.33000 KZT
250 GTQ14,440.82500 KZT
500 GTQ28,881.65000 KZT
1000 GTQ57,763.30000 KZT
2000 GTQ115,526.60000 KZT
5000 GTQ288,816.50000 KZT
10000 GTQ577,633.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 KZT0.01731 GTQ
5 KZT0.08656 GTQ
10 KZT0.17312 GTQ
20 KZT0.34624 GTQ
50 KZT0.86560 GTQ
100 KZT1.73120 GTQ
250 KZT4.32800 GTQ
500 KZT8.65600 GTQ
1000 KZT17.31200 GTQ
2000 KZT34.62400 GTQ
5000 KZT86.56000 GTQ
10000 KZT173.12000 GTQ