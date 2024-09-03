Guatemalan quetzal to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 62.407 today, reflecting a -0.068% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.459% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 62.450 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 62.009 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.270% decrease in value.