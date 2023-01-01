20 Guatemalan quetzals to Kazakhstani tenges
Convert GTQ to KZT at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Kazakhstani tenges
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Kazakhstani Tenge
|1 GTQ
|60.73560 KZT
|5 GTQ
|303.67800 KZT
|10 GTQ
|607.35600 KZT
|20 GTQ
|1214.71200 KZT
|50 GTQ
|3036.78000 KZT
|100 GTQ
|6073.56000 KZT
|250 GTQ
|15183.90000 KZT
|500 GTQ
|30367.80000 KZT
|1000 GTQ
|60735.60000 KZT
|2000 GTQ
|121471.20000 KZT
|5000 GTQ
|303678.00000 KZT
|10000 GTQ
|607356.00000 KZT