Guatemalan quetzals to Bahraini dinars today

Convert GTQ to BHD at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = .د.ب0.04885 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:51
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GTQ to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BHD
1 GTQ to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04880.0488
Low0.04870.0487
Average0.04880.0488
Change0.16%0.30%
View full history

1 GTQ to BHD stats

The performance of GTQ to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0488 and a 30 day low of 0.0487. This means the 30 day average was 0.0488. The change for GTQ to BHD was 0.16.

The performance of GTQ to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0488 and a 90 day low of 0.0487. This means the 90 day average was 0.0488. The change for GTQ to BHD was 0.30.

Track market ratesView GTQ to BHD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05989.3531.4781.6220.93621.301
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0741.7711.9441.12225.525
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3951.5320.88420.117
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzal

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Bahraini Dinar
1 GTQ0.04885 BHD
5 GTQ0.24424 BHD
10 GTQ0.48849 BHD
20 GTQ0.97698 BHD
50 GTQ2.44245 BHD
100 GTQ4.88489 BHD
250 GTQ12.21223 BHD
500 GTQ24.42445 BHD
1000 GTQ48.84890 BHD
2000 GTQ97.69780 BHD
5000 GTQ244.24450 BHD
10000 GTQ488.48900 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 BHD20.47130 GTQ
5 BHD102.35650 GTQ
10 BHD204.71300 GTQ
20 BHD409.42600 GTQ
50 BHD1,023.56500 GTQ
100 BHD2,047.13000 GTQ
250 BHD5,117.82500 GTQ
500 BHD10,235.65000 GTQ
1000 BHD20,471.30000 GTQ
2000 BHD40,942.60000 GTQ
5000 BHD102,356.50000 GTQ
10000 BHD204,713.00000 GTQ