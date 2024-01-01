10 Bahraini dinars to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert BHD to GTQ at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = Q20.47 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:08
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to GTQ conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GTQ
1 BHD to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High20.513720.5482
Low20.470620.4706
Average20.495320.5089
Change-0.18%-0.31%
View full history

1 BHD to GTQ stats

The performance of BHD to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.5137 and a 30 day low of 20.4706. This means the 30 day average was 20.4953. The change for BHD to GTQ was -0.18.

The performance of BHD to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.5482 and a 90 day low of 20.4706. This means the 90 day average was 20.5089. The change for BHD to GTQ was -0.31.

Track market ratesView BHD to GTQ chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9441.69218.0361,725.211.3971.338
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.0689.41211.79219.111,827.951.481.417
1 NZD0.59149.8850.558110.6621,019.860.8260.791

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 BHD20.47060 GTQ
5 BHD102.35300 GTQ
10 BHD204.70600 GTQ
20 BHD409.41200 GTQ
50 BHD1,023.53000 GTQ
100 BHD2,047.06000 GTQ
250 BHD5,117.65000 GTQ
500 BHD10,235.30000 GTQ
1000 BHD20,470.60000 GTQ
2000 BHD40,941.20000 GTQ
5000 BHD102,353.00000 GTQ
10000 BHD204,706.00000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Bahraini Dinar
1 GTQ0.04885 BHD
5 GTQ0.24425 BHD
10 GTQ0.48850 BHD
20 GTQ0.97701 BHD
50 GTQ2.44253 BHD
100 GTQ4.88505 BHD
250 GTQ12.21263 BHD
500 GTQ24.42525 BHD
1000 GTQ48.85050 BHD
2000 GTQ97.70100 BHD
5000 GTQ244.25250 BHD
10000 GTQ488.50500 BHD