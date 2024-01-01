Guatemalan quetzals to Jordanian dinars today

Convert GTQ to JOD at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = JD0.09197 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:00
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GTQ to JOD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JOD
1 GTQ to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09200.0920
Low0.09160.0915
Average0.09180.0917
Change0.29%0.44%
View full history

1 GTQ to JOD stats

The performance of GTQ to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0920 and a 30 day low of 0.0916. This means the 30 day average was 0.0918. The change for GTQ to JOD was 0.29.

The performance of GTQ to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0920 and a 90 day low of 0.0915. This means the 90 day average was 0.0917. The change for GTQ to JOD was 0.44.

Track market ratesView GTQ to JOD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05989.3611.4781.6230.93621.317
1 GBP1.211.27107.21.7731.9461.12325.572
1 USD0.9440.787184.3861.3961.5320.88420.13
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzal

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Jordanian Dinar
1 GTQ0.09197 JOD
5 GTQ0.45983 JOD
10 GTQ0.91967 JOD
20 GTQ1.83934 JOD
50 GTQ4.59835 JOD
100 GTQ9.19669 JOD
250 GTQ22.99173 JOD
500 GTQ45.98345 JOD
1000 GTQ91.96690 JOD
2000 GTQ183.93380 JOD
5000 GTQ459.83450 JOD
10000 GTQ919.66900 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 JOD10.87350 GTQ
5 JOD54.36750 GTQ
10 JOD108.73500 GTQ
20 JOD217.47000 GTQ
50 JOD543.67500 GTQ
100 JOD1,087.35000 GTQ
250 JOD2,718.37500 GTQ
500 JOD5,436.75000 GTQ
1000 JOD10,873.50000 GTQ
2000 JOD21,747.00000 GTQ
5000 JOD54,367.50000 GTQ
10000 JOD108,735.00000 GTQ