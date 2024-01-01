Guatemalan quetzals to Guernsey pounds today

Convert GTQ to GGP at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = £0.1021 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:58
GTQ to GGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GGP
1 GTQ to GGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10260.1026
Low0.09930.0964
Average0.10060.0990
Change2.53%3.51%
1 GTQ to GGP stats

The performance of GTQ to GGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1026 and a 30 day low of 0.0993. This means the 30 day average was 0.1006. The change for GTQ to GGP was 2.53.

The performance of GTQ to GGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1026 and a 90 day low of 0.0964. This means the 90 day average was 0.0990. The change for GTQ to GGP was 3.51.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Guernsey pound
1 GTQ0.10215 GGP
5 GTQ0.51073 GGP
10 GTQ1.02145 GGP
20 GTQ2.04290 GGP
50 GTQ5.10725 GGP
100 GTQ10.21450 GGP
250 GTQ25.53625 GGP
500 GTQ51.07250 GGP
1000 GTQ102.14500 GGP
2000 GTQ204.29000 GGP
5000 GTQ510.72500 GGP
10000 GTQ1,021.45000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 GGP9.79000 GTQ
5 GGP48.95000 GTQ
10 GGP97.90000 GTQ
20 GGP195.80000 GTQ
50 GGP489.50000 GTQ
100 GGP979.00000 GTQ
250 GGP2,447.50000 GTQ
500 GGP4,895.00000 GTQ
1000 GGP9,790.00000 GTQ
2000 GGP19,580.00000 GTQ
5000 GGP48,950.00000 GTQ
10000 GGP97,900.00000 GTQ