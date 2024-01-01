Guatemalan quetzals to Icelandic krónas today

Convert GTQ to ISK at the real exchange rate

Q1.000 GTQ = kr17.80 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:00
GTQ to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ISK
1 GTQ to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.050018.0500
Low17.642217.4351
Average17.836217.7370
Change-0.17%0.48%
1 GTQ to ISK stats

The performance of GTQ to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.0500 and a 30 day low of 17.6422. This means the 30 day average was 17.8362. The change for GTQ to ISK was -0.17.

The performance of GTQ to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.0500 and a 90 day low of 17.4351. This means the 90 day average was 17.7370. The change for GTQ to ISK was 0.48.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Icelandic Króna
1 GTQ17.79840 ISK
5 GTQ88.99200 ISK
10 GTQ177.98400 ISK
20 GTQ355.96800 ISK
50 GTQ889.92000 ISK
100 GTQ1,779.84000 ISK
250 GTQ4,449.60000 ISK
500 GTQ8,899.20000 ISK
1000 GTQ17,798.40000 ISK
2000 GTQ35,596.80000 ISK
5000 GTQ88,992.00000 ISK
10000 GTQ177,984.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 ISK0.05618 GTQ
5 ISK0.28092 GTQ
10 ISK0.56185 GTQ
20 ISK1.12370 GTQ
50 ISK2.80924 GTQ
100 ISK5.61848 GTQ
250 ISK14.04620 GTQ
500 ISK28.09240 GTQ
1000 ISK56.18480 GTQ
2000 ISK112.36960 GTQ
5000 ISK280.92400 GTQ
10000 ISK561.84800 GTQ