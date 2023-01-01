100 Guatemalan quetzals to Icelandic krónas
Convert GTQ to ISK at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Icelandic krónas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzals
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Icelandic Króna
|1 GTQ
|17.71430 ISK
|5 GTQ
|88.57150 ISK
|10 GTQ
|177.14300 ISK
|20 GTQ
|354.28600 ISK
|50 GTQ
|885.71500 ISK
|100 GTQ
|1771.43000 ISK
|250 GTQ
|4428.57500 ISK
|500 GTQ
|8857.15000 ISK
|1000 GTQ
|17714.30000 ISK
|2000 GTQ
|35428.60000 ISK
|5000 GTQ
|88571.50000 ISK
|10000 GTQ
|177143.00000 ISK