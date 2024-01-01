250 Icelandic krónas to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert ISK to GTQ at the real exchange rate

250 isk
14.05 gtq

kr1.000 ISK = Q0.05619 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to GTQ conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05670.0567
Low0.05580.0556
Average0.05630.0561
Change-0.34%0.97%
1 ISK to GTQ stats

The performance of ISK to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0567 and a 30 day low of 0.0558. This means the 30 day average was 0.0563. The change for ISK to GTQ was -0.34.

The performance of ISK to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0567 and a 90 day low of 0.0556. This means the 90 day average was 0.0561. The change for ISK to GTQ was 0.97.

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 ISK0.05619 GTQ
5 ISK0.28095 GTQ
10 ISK0.56189 GTQ
20 ISK1.12378 GTQ
50 ISK2.80946 GTQ
100 ISK5.61891 GTQ
250 ISK14.04727 GTQ
500 ISK28.09455 GTQ
1000 ISK56.18910 GTQ
2000 ISK112.37820 GTQ
5000 ISK280.94550 GTQ
10000 ISK561.89100 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Icelandic Króna
1 GTQ17.79700 ISK
5 GTQ88.98500 ISK
10 GTQ177.97000 ISK
20 GTQ355.94000 ISK
50 GTQ889.85000 ISK
100 GTQ1,779.70000 ISK
250 GTQ4,449.25000 ISK
500 GTQ8,898.50000 ISK
1000 GTQ17,797.00000 ISK
2000 GTQ35,594.00000 ISK
5000 GTQ88,985.00000 ISK
10000 GTQ177,970.00000 ISK