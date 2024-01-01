Guatemalan quetzals to Omani rials today

Q1.000 GTQ = ر.ع.0.04991 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:07
Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

1 GTQ to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04990.0499
Low0.04980.0497
Average0.04980.0498
Change0.22%0.30%
1 GTQ to OMR stats

The performance of GTQ to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0499 and a 30 day low of 0.0498. This means the 30 day average was 0.0498. The change for GTQ to OMR was 0.22.

The performance of GTQ to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0499 and a 90 day low of 0.0497. This means the 90 day average was 0.0498. The change for GTQ to OMR was 0.30.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Omani Rial
1 GTQ0.04991 OMR
5 GTQ0.24953 OMR
10 GTQ0.49905 OMR
20 GTQ0.99810 OMR
50 GTQ2.49526 OMR
100 GTQ4.99052 OMR
250 GTQ12.47630 OMR
500 GTQ24.95260 OMR
1000 GTQ49.90520 OMR
2000 GTQ99.81040 OMR
5000 GTQ249.52600 OMR
10000 GTQ499.05200 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 OMR20.03800 GTQ
5 OMR100.19000 GTQ
10 OMR200.38000 GTQ
20 OMR400.76000 GTQ
50 OMR1,001.90000 GTQ
100 OMR2,003.80000 GTQ
250 OMR5,009.50000 GTQ
500 OMR10,019.00000 GTQ
1000 OMR20,038.00000 GTQ
2000 OMR40,076.00000 GTQ
5000 OMR100,190.00000 GTQ
10000 OMR200,380.00000 GTQ