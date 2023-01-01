Guatemalan Quetzal (GTQ)

Currency name

Guatemalan Quetzal

Q

GTQ exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From GTQ0.12775 0.11729 0.10259 10.62930 19.20860 11.37080 0.19670 2.33883
To GTQ7.82800 8.52587 9.74782 0.09408 0.05206 0.08794 5.08389 0.42756

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Guatemalan quetzal Exchange Rates