Guatemalan Quetzal (GTQ)

Currency name

Guatemalan Quetzal

Q

GTQ exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From GTQ0.12820 0.11794 0.10076 10.64310 19.41730 11.85490 0.19629 2.42530
To GTQ7.80053 8.47879 9.92461 0.09396 0.05150 0.08435 5.09453 0.41232

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Guatemalan quetzal Exchange Rates