1,000 gtq
469.46 ils

1.000 GTQ = 0.4695 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:25
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3791.4721.6630.96818.173
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8131.7241.9471.13421.276
1 USD0.9210.786183.2031.3561.5310.89116.73
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Israeli New Sheqel
1 GTQ0.46946 ILS
5 GTQ2.34730 ILS
10 GTQ4.69460 ILS
20 GTQ9.38920 ILS
50 GTQ23.47300 ILS
100 GTQ46.94600 ILS
250 GTQ117.36500 ILS
500 GTQ234.73000 ILS
1000 GTQ469.46000 ILS
2000 GTQ938.92000 ILS
5000 GTQ2,347.30000 ILS
10000 GTQ4,694.60000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 ILS2.13011 GTQ
5 ILS10.65055 GTQ
10 ILS21.30110 GTQ
20 ILS42.60220 GTQ
50 ILS106.50550 GTQ
100 ILS213.01100 GTQ
250 ILS532.52750 GTQ
500 ILS1,065.05500 GTQ
1000 ILS2,130.11000 GTQ
2000 ILS4,260.22000 GTQ
5000 ILS10,650.55000 GTQ
10000 ILS21,301.10000 GTQ