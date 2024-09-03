Guatemalan quetzal to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Israeli new sheqels is currently 0.472 today, reflecting a -0.119% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a -0.468% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 0.477 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.463 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -1.800% decrease in value.